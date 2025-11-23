Quarterback Deshaun Watson hasn't traveled with the Cleveland Browns for road games this season as he continues his recovery from a torn Achilles, but that changed this week.

Watson is in Las Vegas Sunday, and will help Shedeur Sanders from the sidelines as the rookie makes his first career start against the Raiders, according to Cleveland.com. Helping Sanders is just part of the reason why Watson made the trip, as he is now healthy enough to travel and be on the sideline for a game.

Sanders took first-team reps this week with Dillon Gabriel sidelined by a concussion, and Watson reportedly helped him digest the game plan. Mark Kay Cabot reported that Watson has been a great help to both Sanders and Gabriel this season behind closed doors.

Sanders is looking to become the first Browns quarterback since 1995 to win his first career start. Browns quarterbacks are a combined 0-17 in their first pro starts since 1999. Cleveland has trotted out an NFL-high 42 different starting quarterbacks since 1999, a list that now includes Sanders, and has started at least three different quarterbacks in seven out of the last 12 seasons.

The son of NFL legend Deion Sanders saw his first NFL action last Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, and struggled. Sanders completed 4 of 16 passes for 47 yards and threw one interception, but there's no denying he has potential at the pro level. In his final season at Colorado, Sanders was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year after completing 74% of his passes for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Sanders left the college football ranks with the highest career completion percentage (71.8%) in FBS history.