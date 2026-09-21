Sometimes in life and in football, short-term success can get in the way of long-term growth and development. That's exactly what happened to the Cleveland Browns (1-1) in Week 2.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson has not come within the same zip code of the expectations the Browns bestowed on him when they traded a package centered around three first-round picks to the Houston Texans to acquire his services before extending him on a five-year, fully guaranteed $230 million contract. That's on top of his extensive off-field legal issues. It appeared as though perhaps a second straight down week for Cleveland after getting punked 34-10 in Week 1 at the Jacksonville Jaguars might have led to curtains on the Watson era ahead of the team's home opener in Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers (1-1).

Instead, Watson was able to conjure a faint outline of the three-time Pro Bowler that he was with the Houston Texans from 2018 to 2020. Now at 31 years old in 2026 after needing season-ending shoulder surgery (2023) and multiple Achilles tears (2024 and 2025), a less spry Watson cobbled together 238 yards passing and two passing touchdowns on 24-of-30 (80%) in a 23-19 weather-delayed win over his predecessor Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-2).

"I'm right where I want to be," Watson said postgame on Sunday, via ESPN. ... "I was making plays. I told Monk at halftime to just trust me with the ball in my hands and let me just go out there and operate."

Watson may be right where he wants to be, but the Browns are still a ways away from having any type of long-term success. And Watson's glimmer of hope on Sunday may have even set them back in getting there.

In the second half, Watson backed up what he told Monken at halftime, completing 17 of his final 21 throws for 183 yards, both of his touchdowns and 18 of his team-high 22 rushing yards. That provided his head coach a short-term high Sunday evening.

"He [Watson] played his rear end off in the second half, and he's doing it without us running the ball very well. ... That's hard. That's hard to win [without the run game]... I thought he was in control, not perfect," Monken said postgame, via ESPN. "None of us are. ... I'm very happy for Deshaun, and I'm happy for us and the team."

After the victory, first-year Browns head coach Todd Monken clapped back with an impassioned remark at ex-Steelers coach Mike Tomlin's recent "Browns is the Browns" diss.

"Browns are gonna Browns. F--k that! The guys took that to heart," Monken said postgame.

However, a get-right win against a struggling Mayfield, who has 17 turnovers in his past 13 games, doesn't mean Cleveland was vindicated for starting the season with Watson or will be by continuing to stick by him as their starting quarterback. Just days ago, Monken was having to defend his decision to start Watson in Week 2 by saying the players in his locker didn't have a choice as to who would be the starting quarterback between Watson and 2025 fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders. That's because Watson has been profiled as one of the NFL's bottom-two quarterbacks during his Browns tenure, based on multiple efficiency statistics.

Deshaun Watson ranks with Browns, among 51 QBs with 500-plus pass attempts since 2022

NFL rank Expected points added (EPA) per dropback -0.17 50th* Yards per dropback 5.1 50th** Sack rate 11.2% 50th***

* Only Zach Wilson ranks worse

** Only Cam Ward ranks worse

*** Only Justin Fields ranks worse

Sunday was just his fifth game in 21 starts across the last five seasons with a completion percentage over 70% and just his fourth in the same span with a 100-plus passer rating. Watson has yet to rack up a 300-yard performance as a Brown. Cleveland knows what Watson is: a once-great quarterback who lost his powers and likely won't ever be able to regain them because of his mobility limitations after multiple Achilles tears and being on the wrong side of 30. Plus, Watson's off-field skeletons make it difficult for people inside and outside of the franchise to rally behind him.

Deshaun Watson Cleveland Browns career, since 2022 Games with __ out of 21 total starts 70-plus completion percentage 5 300-plus passing yards 0 3-plus pass TD 1 100-plus passer rating 4

There's a running clock for Cleveland and their time with Watson, and it will hit zero on March 11 at 4 p.m. EST at the start of the NFL's new league year. That's when they can void his contract with a post-June 1 designation and kick him to the curb with a limited dead salary cap responsibility of $34.663 million in 2027. Knowing exactly when their relationship with Watson will end should give Monken and the Browns' front office the clarity to bench their financial and public relations albatross at the next sign of failure. That very well could occur in Week 3 against the Panthers after they treated Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks, veteran Cooper Rush and undrafted rookie Jack Strand, like a couple of chew toys in a 34-3 romp. Carolina linebacker Devin Lloyd became the first player since 2012 with multiple interceptions, an interception return touchdown and a sack in a single game.

If something similar happens to Watson in Week 3, it won't be surprising. However, that will mean another week lost where they could have seen what they have in Sanders and/or uber-athletic but raw sixth-round rookie Taylen Green, They should have them starting alongside the rest of their young core of playmakers before having to decide if and/or when in the 2027 NFL Draft to invest one of their two first-round picks in a new quarterback. Every win and glimmer of offensive production with Watson is fool's gold that only delays the inevitable divorce between him and the Browns. That's why wins with Watson are still long-term losses.