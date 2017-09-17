Browns' DeShone Kizer forced out of game, backup Kevin Hogan shines on first drive

After a rough start against the Ravens, Browns rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer was taken to the locker room during the second quarter of Sunday's game in Baltimore.

The team has announced that Kizer is suffering from a migraine and that his return to the game is questionable. With Kizer out, the Browns' turned their offense over to backup quarterback Kevin Hogan, and Hogan came out firing. On his first series of the game, Hogan drove the Browns' offense 83 yards down the field for a touchdown on a drive that took just five plays.

The Ravens had no answer for the former Stanford quarterback, who went 2 of 3 for 72 yards on the drive. On his second play from scrimmage, Hogan hit tight end Seth DeValve for a 49-yard gain. On his next pass, Hogan found David Njoku for a 23-yard touchdown.

The action against the Ravens marked the first time that Hogan has thrown a pass in a game since Oct. 30, 2016, when he went 2 for 2 for four yards in a 31-28 loss to the Jets. The touchdown cut Baltimore's lead to 14-7.

If Kizer is able to return to the game, Browns coach Hue Jackson might want to stick with the hot hand in Hogan. Before going to the to the locker room, Kizer was 6 of 11 for 81 yards with no touchdowns and an interception.

