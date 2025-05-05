Less than two months after landing a new contract with the Cleveland Browns, former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush was arrested after an alleged domestic assault outside of Pittsburgh, as CBS News reported.

Bush, 26, faces charges of simple assault and harassment after he was detained Sunday in Bell Acres Borough. His girlfriend told police he pinned her against a massage table and destroyed her phone following a verbal altercation. Police records indicate Bush later admitted to smashing the phone, but denied physically harming his partner.

Originally drafted 10th overall by the Steelers in 2019, Bush signed a one-year, $3.25 million deal with Cleveland this March, returning to a Browns defense in which he played 16 games and logged 76 tackles during the 2024 season. He's in line to man a top reserve role behind veterans Jordan Hicks and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, as well as incoming rookie Carson Schwesinger, the club's second-round pick out of UCLA.

Bush could be subject to NFL discipline even if he isn't convicted of criminal charges, however, if the league finds he violated the personal conduct policy.

Prior to joining Cleveland, the former Michigan star spent one season with the Seattle Seahawks. He also spent four years with the Steelers to open his NFL career, most notably recording a personal-high 109 tackles, four fumble recoveries and two interceptions as a first-round rookie.