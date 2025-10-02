The Cleveland Browns will be starting rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel this Sunday when they take on the Minnesota Vikings in London. Gabriel gets the call up in place of veteran QB Joe Flacco, who led the Browns to a 1-3 start through the first four weeks of the NFL season.

Ahead of what will be a highly anticipated start, Gabriel is using a unique metaphor to describe the opportunity he has in front of him. The third-round draft pick told reporters Wednesday about a text he received from a friend that contained a picture of a fire house.

"Doors are open, garage doors are open, things are ready to go," Gabriel said. "And they're just waiting on that phone call to respond surgically. What a great representation of the job I have and being ready for that moment. I smile, because it's a moment you prep for."

All eyes will be on Gabriel to see if he can not only fare better than Flacco did in the first four weeks, but if he can be the future QB of a franchise that has struggled to find a long-term solution at that position for decades now. Fortunately for the rookie, the bar to exceed is incredibly low, as Flacco ranks last in the NFL in passer rating (60.3), completion rate (58.1%) and yards per attempt (5.1). His six interceptions are also the second-most by a quarterback in the league so far.

Gabriel showed potential in the preseason, completing 25 of 37 passes for 272 yards with a touchdown and interception over two games. He's a far more mobile quarterback than Flacco, which might not be saying much, but it will be helpful behind a Browns offensive line that has endured several injuries this season. His extensive collegiate resume also bodes well in performing in pressure situations, as Gabriel finished his college career as the FBS all-time leader in total touchdowns (189) and tied for the all-time record for passing touchdowns (155). He also has the second-most passing yards (18,722) in FBS history and his 63 career games over six years marks the most by a quarterback in FBS history.

"You wait for the perfect time, you are going to wait a whole lifetime," Gabriel said. "So, for me, I've always been ready for every moment."

Gabriel will be stepping into an offense that sorely needs a jolt of energy, and he'll be making a bit of history when he does it. He'll become the first quarterback to make their first NFL start in an overseas game, according to CBS Sports research.

The Browns are hoping Gabriel can serve as a course correction for what's been a rough start to the season. If he isn't, then it could mean another change under center, as Cleveland has another rookie QB waiting in the wings to prove everyone wrong in Shedeur Sanders. The fifth-round draft pick has been inactive for the first four games this season, but given this change at QB so early in the season, it could mean perhaps we see Sanders at some point, too. But for now, it's Gabriel's turn to prove what he can do, and for the Browns' sake, hopefully it's better than what Flacco offered over the last month.