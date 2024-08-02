A scary scene unfolded Thursday out of Cleveland Browns training camp. Running back D'Onta Foreman suffered an injury during a kickoff drill and taken to a hospital, according to Cleveland.com. Foreman was completely immobilized as he was placed on a stretcher and into the ambulance.

On Friday, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters that Foreman is doing "better."

"Better, yes," Stefanski said. "You know, obviously very, very scary. And credit to our medical staff. You're always being cautious there, and they followed protocols and made sure that he got great treatment right there. Saw him [Thursday] when he got back, was tired, so he's getting plenty of rest, but scary. And thank God he's OK."

Foreman returned to the team Thursday after his X-rays and CT scans came back negative. In an earlier statement, the Browns stated that Foreman's injury was the result of "a direct blow to the head that resulted in neck pain."

Foreman's teammates gathered in prayer shortly after Foreman left the field. The 28-year-old signed with the Browns in March after spending the 2023 season with the Chicago Bears. A seven-year veteran, Foreman's best success took place in 2022, when he rushed for 914 yards and five touchdowns (with a 4.5 yards-per-carry average) during his one season with the Carolina Panthers.

Foreman's career has also included stints with the Texans and Titans. As a member of the Titans in 2021, Foreman's 566 yards in relief of then-injured teammate Derrick Henry helped Tennessee capture a division title.

The Browns signed Foreman earlier this year to add depth to a running back room that includes Nick Chubb and Jerome Ford. Foreman's signing is key given that Chubb is coming back from a season-ending knee injury.