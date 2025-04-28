The Cleveland Browns stopped the fall of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, as they selected him in the fifth round with the No. 144 overall selection of the 2025 NFL Draft. Sanders was viewed by many as the No. 2 QB in this class and was commonly mocked to go in the first round. However, he suffered an unprecedented tumble that was the headline of the draft this year.

The Browns are an interesting landing spot for more reasons than one. Not only did Cleveland pass on Sanders multiple times, but actually selected another quarterback in Oregon's Dillon Gabriel in the third round. Furthermore, the Browns have a loaded quarterback room that includes Deshaun Watson, Kenny Pickett, Gabriel and the veteran Joe Flacco. What's humorous is that Sanders' father, NFL legend Deion Sanders, threw some shade at Flacco during opening night of the draft!

In the first round, a camera caught Deion and Shedeur discussing the Browns, who traded back from No. 2 overall before selecting Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham with the No. 5 overall pick. Due to the trade, Cleveland held two of the top four picks in the second round.

"I'll tell you who they got. They got Joe Flacco," Shedeur Sanders told his father.

"Flacco my age!" the elder Sanders said with a smile. "I like Flacco."

While he's not that old (Sanders is 17 years Flacco's senior), the 40-year-old Flacco obviously isn't a spring chicken. The Browns have been busy revamping their QB room this offseason since Watson may miss the entire 2025 season after re-injuring his Achilles back in January.

According to CBS Sports Research, the Browns are the first team since the 2012 Washington Commanders to draft two quarterbacks in the first five rounds. Robert Griffin III and Kirk Cousins both went to Washington in 2012, and now Gabriel and Sanders will both join the Browns.