Browns end this 300-game winning streak by Packers that dated back to 1967, plus 11 other wild Week 3 stats
If you want to have your mind blown, just check out these 12 wild stats from Week 3
The Cleveland Browns pulled off the most shocking win of Week 3 when they came back from 10 points down in the fourth quarter to beat the Green Bay Packers, 13-10.
The most impressive part of the comeback is what the Browns pulled off over the final four minutes of the game. With Cleveland trailing 10-0, here's what transpired over the final four minutes to allow the comeback to happen:
- Andre Szmyt hit a 35-yard field goal with 3:38 left to cut the lead to 10-3
- On the ensuing Green Bay possession, Grant Delpit picked off a Jordan Love pass and returned it 25 yards to Green Bay's four-yard line.
- After a Packers' penalty took the ball down the one-yard line, Quinshon Judkins capitalized by scoring from one-yard out to tie the game at 10.
- On the Packers' ensuing possession, Green Bay drove into field goal range, but Brandon McManus' 43-yard attempt was BLOCKED by Shelby Harris with just 27 seconds left to play.
- The Browns then got the ball back and moved the ball 16 yards to set up a game-winning 55-yard field goal by Szmyt.
The Browns pulling off a comeback like this is rare, but the Packers blowing a lead like this is even more rare.
- The Packers had won 300 straight games when up by at least 10 points in the final four minutes of the fourth quarter. Their last loss came in November1967 against the Baltimore Colts in a game where the head coaches were Vince Lombardi and Don Shula.
- On the Browns' end, they had lost 145 straight games when trailing by 10 points or more in the final four minutes. Their last win in this situation came back in Week 3 of the 2002 season.
Szmyt's 55-yard kick was also the longest walk-off field goal in franchise history for the Browns.
That Browns' win definitely gave us some of the wildest stats from the weekend.
With that in mind, here are 10 more crazy stats that our CBS Sports research team found from Week 3:
- Historical day for non-offensive touchdowns. This week of games marked the first time in NFL history where there were multiple pick-sixes, multiple punt return touchdowns and multiple blocked field goals returned for a touchdown in the same week.
- Fly Eagles Fly. With a 61-yard score against the Rams, Philadelphia's Jordan Davis became the heaviest player (336 pounds) in NFL history to return a blocked kick at least 50 yards for a touchdown. Davis' score came on the final play of the game on a 44-yard field goal attempt that would have won the game for the Rams if it had gone in. The Eagles blocked two field goals in the fourth quarter of their 33-26 win, making them the first team since at least 1978 to pull that off.
- Chargers already dominating their division. With their win over the Broncos, the Chargers became the first team in 19 years to start the season with three straight divisional wins. The last team to do that was the 2006 Bears and they ended up making it all the way to the Super Bowl.
- Houston, we have a problem. The Texans are the only team in the last 20 seasons to surrender a total of 55 points or less through the first three weeks and still start 0-3.
- Rookies pull off big returns. Seahawks rookie Tory Horton (95 yards) and Commanders rookie Jaylin Lane (90 yards) each recorded a punt return TD of at least 90 yards in Week 3, marking the first time in NFL history that multiple rookies scored on a punt return of at least 90 yards in the same week. Horton's return was the longest by any rookie since Tyreek Hill also had a 95-yarder in 2017.
- Indiana Jones and the Temple of Awesome. Daniel Jones is just the third QB since 1950 to start 3-0 with zero turnovers while also averaging at least nine yards per pass attempt (Minimum: 75 pass attempts). Jones joins Alex Smith (2017) and Patrick Mahomes (2018), who both did it with the Chiefs.
- Aaron Rodgers passes Brett Favre on all-time TD list. With two TD passes against the Steelers, Rodgers now has 510 for his career, which moves into fourth-place all-time. Going into Sunday, Rodgers had been tied with Brett Favre with 508 TD passes.
- Isaiah Rodgers makes history. During Minnesota's 48-10 win over the Bengals, the Vikings cornerback became the first player in NFL history with a pick-six of 85 yards or more and a fumble return TD of 65 yards or more in the same game. Rodgers also became the first player in Vikings history to score on both an interception and fumble return in the same game. We have more on Rodgers' history-making performance here.
- Cardiac kids. The Buccaneers are the first team in NFL history to start 3-0 by getting a game-winning score in the final minute of the fourth quarter in each of their games. The Bucs beat the Jets, 29-27, on a last-second 36-yard field goal from Chase McLaughlin.
- Giant disappointment. The Giants scored just nine points against the Chiefs on Sunday night and have now gone 12 straight home openers without scoring 20 points, which is the longest streak by a team in NFL history. The Giants are now 2-19 in primetime games since 2019, which is the worst record in NFL over that span.
- McCaffrey joins rare club. With 17 carries and 10 catches against the Cardinals, McCaffrey now has 52 carries and 25 receptions on the season. That makes him just the second player in NFL history to record at least 50 rushes and 25 catches through the first three weeks, joining Thurman Thomas, who did it in 1991.
McCaffrey's 49ers are now one of six teams on the season that are 3-0, joining the Bills, Colts, Buccaneers, Eagles and Chargers.