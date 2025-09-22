The Cleveland Browns pulled off the most shocking win of Week 3 when they came back from 10 points down in the fourth quarter to beat the Green Bay Packers, 13-10.

The most impressive part of the comeback is what the Browns pulled off over the final four minutes of the game. With Cleveland trailing 10-0, here's what transpired over the final four minutes to allow the comeback to happen:

Andre Szmyt hit a 35-yard field goal with 3:38 left to cut the lead to 10-3

On the ensuing Green Bay possession, Grant Delpit picked off a Jordan Love pass and returned it 25 yards to Green Bay's four-yard line.

After a Packers' penalty took the ball down the one-yard line, Quinshon Judkins capitalized by scoring from one-yard out to tie the game at 10.

On the Packers' ensuing possession, Green Bay drove into field goal range, but Brandon McManus' 43-yard attempt was BLOCKED by Shelby Harris with just 27 seconds left to play.

The Browns then got the ball back and moved the ball 16 yards to set up a game-winning 55-yard field goal by Szmyt.

The Browns pulling off a comeback like this is rare, but the Packers blowing a lead like this is even more rare.

The Packers had won 300 straight games when up by at least 10 points in the final four minutes of the fourth quarter. Their last loss came in November1967 against the Baltimore Colts in a game where the head coaches were Vince Lombardi and Don Shula.

On the Browns' end, they had lost 145 straight games when trailing by 10 points or more in the final four minutes. Their last win in this situation came back in Week 3 of the 2002 season.

Szmyt's 55-yard kick was also the longest walk-off field goal in franchise history for the Browns.

That Browns' win definitely gave us some of the wildest stats from the weekend.

With that in mind, here are 10 more crazy stats that our CBS Sports research team found from Week 3:

