Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku has missed the team's three most recent games with a knee injury. Cleveland placed him on the Injured Reserve following a Week 1 loss to the rival Baltimore Ravens but coach Kevin Stefanski believes that the former first-round selection will return to practice this week.

"I think we will, yes," Stefanski told assembled media Monday.

The 24-year-old essentially confirmed the coach's remarks on Twitter by telling a fan that he would be back this week.

Njoku recorded three receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown against Baltimore in Week 5. He was one of the few bright spots in a humbling loss. On an unrelated note, Cleveland has won their three most recent games. Their other two tight ends -- Austin Hooper and Harrison Bryant -- have combined for 19 receptions for 154 yards and two touchdowns. It is certainly one of the team's strengths.

Potentially concerned about his involvement this season, Njoku requested a trade from the organization but the team made it clear they had no intention of honoring it. The Miami product rescinded his request and has since been focused on the season. Njoku was tweeting during the team's win over Dallas Sunday and celebrated many plays, including a touchdown by Hooper.

Njoku is four receptions shy of 100 career. He has contributed 1,116 receiving yards and ten touchdowns since being taken No. 29 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. The Browns have picked up his fifth-year option and control his financial fate through the 2021 season.

The AFC North franchise has battled injuries early this season. Although the tight end returns, running back Nick Chubb was added to the Injured Reserve Monday. Safety Grant Delpit has been lost for the season. Linebackers Jacob Phillips, Mack Wilson and cornerback Kevin Johnson have finally returned to the field after dealing with injuries. Projected starting cornerback Greedy Williams has yet to appear in a game this season. The statuses of defensive tackles Larry Ogunjobi and Sheldon Richardson, who each left Week 4 with an injury, are worth monitoring.

Cleveland hosts the Indianapolis Colts Sunday.