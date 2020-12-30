Another week, another shutdown of the Cleveland Browns' facility. Days after delaying a flight to New Jersey for Week 16's matchup with the New York Jets, the team announced Wednesday that it has once again closed its headquarters due to additional COVID-19 cases. Informed that both a player and staff member tested positive for the virus, the Browns began contact tracing in advance of Sunday's season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which remains on the schedule.

The team announced late Wednesday afternoon that they were cleared to return to the facility after contact tracing had been completed. The Browns also activated safety Ronnie Harrison, who sustained a shoulder injury during the team's Week 12 win over the Jaguars. Cleveland placed tight end Harrison Bryant, safety Andrew Sendejo and safety Karl Joseph on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week.

In last Sunday's upset loss to the Jets, Cleveland was without receivers Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge and linebackers B.J. Goodson and Jacob Phillips, who were each placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list prior to kickoff. The Browns are hoping to get those players back before Sunday's game.

This is far from the first time the Browns have shuttered their facility due to COVID-19 concerns. Cleveland has endured several closures, sometimes out of an abundance of caution and other times due to multiple infections, throughout the 2020 season but has yet to have a game rescheduled as a result. This closure doesn't figure to affect Sunday's game, either, except potentially making the infected player and coach unavailable for the matchup.

If the Browns lose Sunday's game, they would need either a Colts loss or a Titans loss along with wins by the Ravens and Dolphins in order to make the playoffs. If the Browns make the playoffs, Cleveland and Pittsburgh could possibly face each other in the first round of the playoffs. The Steelers and Browns have previously met twice in the postseason, with Pittsburgh winning both contests.