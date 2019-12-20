Browns fan gets tattoo of Myles Garrett hitting Mason Rudolph with helmet

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns AFC North rivalry escalated on primetime television in November when a full fledged brawl took place at the end of a game. It was as confusing as it was brutal, with Browns defensive end Myles Garrett hitting Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with his own helmet. It will forever go down as one of the wildest NFL moments in recent history.

Players and fans have reacted to the play in various ways. Some questioned why this type of fight would break out between two mediocre teams as the clock went down on a game that was not even close. Others decided to re-enact the brawl at tailgates, which... is definitely a questionable choice. But one fan trumped them all and got a tattoo commemorating the moment.

Yes, a tattoo, a very permanent investment that will stay on this man's thigh forever.

Oh goodness. The Myles Garrett helmet swing is now tattooed on a man’s thigh. @mikehamill17 on Instagram skillfully crafted this tattoo. What do you think? Photo: Mike Hamill Jr. pic.twitter.com/kJj39KeXSq — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) December 20, 2019

A Browns fan decided of all the options for ink, and there are plenty of better options, he would go with the Week 11 fight, because I guess, why not?

While he might ask why not, I am asking one thing. Why?

If you liked the fight that much, which concerns me for other reasons, why not frame a photo of it, make it your phone background or make it a T-shirt like some did. None of those things seem very normal either, but they are better than a giant thigh tattoo of the helmet hit.

I also must point out that it is not like that play had some great impact on the game or Cleveland's season. Yes, they won that night, but barring a miracle they are out of the playoff race and are the only NFL team this decade to not make it further than the regular season.

Personally, that is not something I would celebrate forever on my leg. This is not an image of a Super Bowl winning catch, or a player who had an impact on a championship season -- Garrett is not even playing anymore after being suspended indefinitely.

I suppose it is a talking point and a way to get your name out on social media. It did get plenty of attention.

The Steelers are getting the last laugh with all of this because even with their quarterback injuries, they are in much better shape than the Browns and are currently the projected sixth seed in the playoffs.

While this tattoo is the definition of taking it too far, Browns fans have been known to get some questionable ink.

One fan famously got a "Cleveland Browns Superbowl LIV" tattoo:

Cleveland Browns fan gets Super Bowl LIV champs tattoohttps://t.co/18qViNA4q1 pic.twitter.com/W2dwIadmc3 — WKYC 3News (@wkyc) August 22, 2019

I know Super Bowl is two words, but apparently this guy did not, though that seems like the least of his problems when it comes to this art.

"The Browns have not made the playoffs in a million years and have never been to a Super Bowl, I know! I'll get a Super Bowl Champs tattoo!"

Moral of the story: Think before you ink.