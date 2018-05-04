Browns' first-round pick Denzel Ward leaves first practice with 'little nick'
He's expected to be OK, but will be reevaluated Saturday
On Friday, the Cleveland Browns welcomed their new team members to rookie minicamp, which gave us our first glimpse at No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield as the Browns' new franchise quarterback and No. 4 overall pick Denzel Ward as the Browns' new shutdown cornerback. Unfortunately for Ward, his first day with the team ended with an injury. Fortunately, it sounds like a minor one.
According ESPN's Dan Graziano, Ward left practice early on Friday with an injury. Before Browns fans panic, they should know that Browns coach Hue Jackson described the injury as "a little nick." And Graziano reported that Jackson said they were exercising caution before Ward gets reevaluated Saturday morning.
Jackson shares his thoughts below, but doesn't give away any specifics:
Hopefully, the injury isn't worse than initially thought and we don't have another Dante Fowler situation. In 2015, Fowler, the No. 3 overall pick that year, tore his ACL at Jaguars rookie minicamp. Based on Jackson's comments, this doesn't appear to be nothing more than a slight bump in Ward's path to becoming the shutdown corner the Browns think they got when they chose him over pass rusher Bradley Chubb -- the best overall prospect in the draft in the eyes of many talent evaluators.
"The reason is our need for a press cover cornerback," defensive coordinator Gregg Williams told The MMQB's Peter King. "Denzel probably plays that position as well as anyone I've seen in college football in some time. We probably play the most press of any team in the league. There's another reason. I've got a video of 28 snaps of Myles Garrett pass-rushes last year where he gets within two steps or less of the quarterback when the ball comes out. Basically, we aren't covering long enough to let him get to the quarterback. Myles and others—especially [defensive end] Emmanuel Ogbah—will get more chances because of Denzel."
Before Ward departed, he got the chance to go up against Mayfield, who had the luxury of not getting pass-rushed. In the video below, Mayfield won the round, but Ward should have plenty of opportunities to bounce back in the many practices to come over the next few seasons.
If you're wondering why Ward is wearing No. 12 when that number belongs to Josh Gordon, the Browns clarified that Ward hasn't chosen his number yet and is only wearing No. 12 for this weekend.
