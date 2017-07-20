Browns' FirstEnergy Stadium could be covered in panels that caused London fire

The Browns' biggest problem since returning to Cleveland in 1999 has been the monumental struggle to win games. They are 88-200 in that time. By comparison, the Patriots have won 89 regular-season games since 2010. But now the issues extend beyond the field to include the stadium the Browns call home.

According to the Associated Press, FirstEnergy Stadium may have the same aluminum panels that were part of the Grenfell Tower apartment building in London where a fire killed at least 80 people last month.

Details via the AP:

The panels ... accentuate a building's appearance and also improve energy efficiency. But they are not recommended for use in buildings above 40 feet because they are combustible. In the wake of last month's fire at the 24-story, 220-foot-high tower in London, Arconic Inc. announced it would no longer make the product available for high-rise buildings. Determining which buildings might be wrapped in the material in the United States is difficult. City inspectors and building owners might not even know. In some cases, building records have been long discarded and neither the owners, operators, contractors nor architects involved could or would confirm whether the cladding was used.

"If the materials used on a building appear similar to a known hazard, people need to know that," said Douglas Evans, a fire protection engineer from Las Vegas, who has been studying fires on the exterior facades of buildings for nearly 25 years told the AP. "Anybody who is inside of these buildings has a right to know."

Daniel Williams, a spokesman for Cleveland's mayor, wouldn't say if the Browns' stadium was built with the aluminum cladding and said any related questions "will need to wait until after the investigators finish their report on the fire in London."

Add getting an answer to that question to the the very top of the Browns' offseason to-do list, well ahead of the usual No. 1: "Find franchise quarterback."