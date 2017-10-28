Browns forced to evacuate from London hotel early in the morning

Apparently, the Browns can't catch a break anywhere in the world.

The team's first international trip got off to a rough start on Saturday morning after they had to be evacuated from their hotel. According to Cleveland.com, fire alarms at the Pennyhill Park Resort and Spa near London started going off around 5:45 a.m. after a gas leak started in the hotel's kitchen.

The Browns then spent the next hour in their temporary locker room at the facility before they were cleared to return to their rooms. The one-hour evacuation wreaked havoc on the Browns' schedule for Saturday. The team had to push back their planned walk-through at Twickenham Stadium by two hours. The delay also means that several Browns players won't be able to attend an NFL pep rally that's scheduled for Saturday afternoon.

Of course, the biggest issue with the evacuation is that it's making it nearly impossible for the team to adjust to the five-hour time change. The Browns left for London around 9 p.m. ET on Thursday and arrived just before 6 a.m. ET (11 a.m. London time) at their destination.

During the nearly eight-hour flight, it wasn't easy for everyone to get sleep because not everyone got a lie-flat seat that can double as a bed. Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer was one of the many players who didn't get a bed.

"Rookies don't get beds," Kizer said Friday, via the Associated Press. "When you only have a couple of months in this league you get pushed to at least the second level of seats."

Any players who didn't sleep well on the plane probably weren't able to make up any of that sleep on Friday night thanks to the alarm and the fact that they were actually allowed to stay out late. For the first time all season, coach Hue Jackson gave his team the option to stay out a little later on Friday so they could explore London.

"We will drive them, we will bring them back,'' Jackson said, via Cleveland.com. "They will all come back at a prescribed time. Some can come earlier but they can't come late. And they will be here in their rooms doing the right things. I have a phone. I get text messages and I can get calls. Don't make a mistake."

The Browns' Friday night sleep was then interrupted by the Saturday morning fire alarm. Although it went off at 5:45 a.m. in London, that's 12:45 a.m. in Cleveland, which can make it even more difficult for your body to adjust to the time change.

The Browns are going to need to adjust quickly to the time change because their game against the Vikings kicks off at 1:30 p.m. local time in London on Sunday (9:30 a.m. ET).