Browns' Freddie Kitchens says Odell Beckham is often held by defenders, which leads to frustration
Kitchens explains why the Browns need to get Beckham the ball early, and why the WR gets frustrated
The Cleveland Browns have been trying to get Odell Beckham the ball early in games to get the All-Pro wide receiver into a rhythm, and as a way for him to avoid frustration over a possible lack of targets as the game goes on. Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens won't hide why Beckham gets upset during games, which is about more than not getting the football.
"Here is what I think is difficult: for Odell not to be able to run a route without getting grabbed. I think that is what frustrates him," Kitchens said, via cleveland.com. "We are working on him just staying to course, and he does a good job of staying of course. I will just say that."
Beckham was involved in a scuffle with Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey last week, but Kitchens didn't elaborate if Humphey holding him played a role in his frustration. Beckham was held to two catches for 20 yards while being targeted seven times.
Kitchens said Beckham can handle himself, even if he believes the receiver is at a disadvantage.
"Odell is a physical guy, too," Kitchens said. "I am not scared of a corner being physical with Odell. That is not what I am scared of. I do not want people grabbing him down the field, though."
Beckham has just 21 catches for 308 yards and a touchdown in four games, averaging 14.7 yards per catch. He leads the team in catches but is second in yards (Jarvis Landry, 328). The Browns have plenty of pass catchers, which is another reason they don't have to force Beckham the ball.
"You like to throw versus one-on-one coverage, whenever we have a guy that can win versus one-on-one coverage, if he is not getting grabbed," Kitchens said. "Of course, that has a lot to do with it. We look for one-on-one matchups.
"If people play zone, you try to find windows. That is just kind of the passing game right there in a nutshell, a simplistic version of it. Of course, it has everything to do with it, but those guys have to do a good job. It does no good if you do that and those guys can't go and win and be successful. Then they have accomplished exactly what they wanted to accomplish. It is just kind of basic math."
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 5 parlays and teasers to bet
Time to get your fill of exotic bets for Week 5 of the NFL season
-
Week 5 NFL DFS: Lineups, advice, picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
Steelers want to get JuJu more involved
Smith-Schuster is coming off one of the least statistically productive games of his NFL career
-
Brinson's Week 5 picks: Panthers roll
Looking at Will Brinson's best bets for Week 5 of the 2019 NFL season
-
Barkley finally ruled out for Week 5
New York will be without Barkley for Week 5, but his return could come sooner than expected
-
Bell issues strong statement on Burfict
The Jets' running back has been victimized by Burfict before, and is glad the NFL dropped the...
-
Ravens vs. Cardinals live updates
Lamar Jackson was the star of this game, but Kyler Murray showed he's ready to shine, too