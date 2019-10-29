Browns' Freddie Kitchens shows signs of frustration over Odell Beckham's play-calling critique

Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens may have shown the first signs of frustration toward star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. which is part of life when a team with all the preseason hype the Cleveland Browns had currently sits with a 2-5 record. The Browns' season is far from over, but Beckham expressed more desire to get increased targets following a 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots Sunday.

Beckham said he felt like Cleveland didn't "challenge as much as they should have and the Browns "shied away" from Gilmore in response to a question to the Browns' wide receiver having just five catches for 52 yards on seven targets with Gilmore covering him. Kitchens didn't feel the same way Beckham did, dismissing the question quickly at his Monday press conference.

"Odell had seven balls thrown to him," Kitchens said, via Pro Football Talk. "He caught five of them. I am not responding to that. We need to win a football game. That is what I am worried about."

Beckham has endured a frustrating season with just 34 catches for 488 yards and a touchdown through seven games, averaging 14.4 yards per catch. He has just two 100-yard games this season, one which he has previously hinted at frustration over the lack of targets.

Sunday's comments were the ones that appeared to irritate Kitchens, especially since the target rate has come up again. During his tenure with the Giants, Beckham questioned his offense's play calling on multiple occasions under multiple play callers (Ben McAdoo, Pat Shurmur).

"I think we kind of shied away from it," Beckham said after the game Sunday. "I was expecting and looking forward to it, but that wasn't the case today. We had a couple plays, but for whatever reason we didn't do as much challenging as we talked about. Other than that whatever came my way, pretty much I caught. Whatever opportunities I had I made the most of them. You can only control what you can control."

If the Browns continue to lose, Beckham's frustration could escalate since he's not playing well and Cleveland is on track to miss the playoffs for the 17th straight year. For now, it's just frustration all around as the Browns are enduring a disappointing season -- a bigger problem than anything Beckham is upset about.