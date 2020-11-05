The Cleveland Browns won't have Odell Beckham for the rest of the 2020 season as the star wide receiver is set to undergo ACL surgery next week. As Beckham comes off another disappointing season in Cleveland, questions arise regarding his future with the team past 2020.

The Browns still have three years remaining on Beckham's deal, with no dead cap space attached. They could easily move on from Beckham if they so choose, but general manager Andrew Berry assures he has a long-term future in Cleveland.

"I would say to me, and respectfully, I feel like I have answered this question enough. I can't control what the outside noise says," Berry said Wednesday. "Odell is one of the best receivers in the NFL. He played really good football for us before he was injured. He has done a fantastic job with his teammates and at practice. He has embraced the organization. He is under contract for multiple years.

"Our focus with Odell is making sure that he recovers from the ACL tear. We want him to be healthy and ready to go next year, but we are pleased with him."

Beckham averaged just 45.6 yards per game in 2020, by far the lowest output of his seven-year career. The 3.3 receptions per game were also a career low even though Beckham matched a career high with 15 yards per touch -- aided by a 50-yard touchdown run in Week 4 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Odell Beckham CLE • WR • 13 TAR 43 REC 23 REC YDs 319 REC TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

In 23 games with the Browns, Beckham has 97 catches for 1,354 yards (14 yards per catch) and seven touchdowns. The decline of Beckham has been going on long before arriving in Cleveland as the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver eclipsed over 1,300 yards and 10 touchdowns in each of his first three seasons. He has yet to reach any of those numbers in the four seasons since, thanks to a myriad of injuries that prematurely ended his season in three of the past four years. Beckham played through a sports hernia throughout the 2019 season, catching 74 passes for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns. He had core muscle surgery at the conclusion of the year.

The Browns have Beckham under contract and intend to keep it that way. The franchise owes it to themselves to keep Beckham in his prime years and see if he can sustain his health and recapture the dominance from his first three years.

"Odell is one of the best receivers in the league," Berry said. "A loss of a player of that caliber, you do not just realistically fully replace [with one player]. It will take a bit of a committee approach ... It really will take a next man up mentality and guys playing to their strengths and continuing to step up and produce because Odell is not coming back this year."