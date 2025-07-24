In the first few months since he was drafted by the Cleveland Browns, quarterback Shedeur Sanders has already faced off-field scrutiny due to a pair of speeding violations. Browns general manager Andrew Berry gave a blunt assessment of those incidents on Thursday.

"Not smart," Berry told reporters Thursday. "Just not smart."

On two separate occasions in June, Sanders was cited for driving well over the posted speed limit. In one instance, Sanders was traveling 91 mph in a 65 mph zone. In the most recent incident, the rookie quarterback was driving 101 mph in a 60 mph zone. Berry said he has spoken with Sanders about his decision-making on the road, noting that the 23-year-old is putting the lives of everyone around him at risk.

"It's something that we've addressed with him," Berry said. "He understands the implications. He understands the consequences. I think the thing is it's not just about yourself. It's not just about having a joyride. It's not just about driving a car really fast. It's about the fact that you can endanger other people. ... It's just dangerous. It's not something we want our guys doing. It's not something they should be doing."

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice was recently sentenced to 30 days in jail for causing a multi-car crash in Dallas back in 2024. Berry noted he didn't want anything like that happening with a player on the Browns roster.

"The No. 1 reason is we don't want some type of catastrophic accident," Berry added. "We saw that two years ago in [Dallas] with a player. In that incident, everybody was lucky to walk away. We don't want that occurring with anyone."

Where does Sanders fit in Browns QB competition?

Although the speeding violations may not be the best way for Sanders to make a first impression, they also won't hurt his prospects of being the Browns' starting quarterback in Week 1. On Wednesday, coach Kevin Stefanski said there is no concrete plan for that position at the moment, but he wants some clarity and a decision "sooner than later."

"With all things depth chart, certainly quarterback, I have a plan that's in pencil," Stefanski said. "We have to take in information every day, take in how guys are handling certain situations and adjust from there. We'll get to those types of decisions later on."

Even if Sanders doesn't win the starting job, he will still have a good shot at making the roster. Berry said Thursday that there is a scenario wherein four quarterbacks -- Sanders, Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel and Kenny Pickett -- all make the cut.

"We've largely looked at the last five roster spots as developmental spots, and that can come from any position," Berry said. "... If there are four that we think are 53-man worthy, and we can keep them, we will."