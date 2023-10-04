Deshaun Watson did not suit up for the Browns in Week 4 despite being medically cleared from a shoulder injury. But general manager Andrew Berry told reporters Wednesday he's "optimistic" the issue won't linger long term. He also defended the team's decision to trade backup Josh Dobbs before the season, calling it "the right move for the organization."

"We were optimistic (Deshaun) would play," Berry said of Watson's absence last Sunday, per Cleveland.com. "He was optimistic that he would play. He worked his tail off during the week to rehab and be ready to go. When we got out on Sunday and when we took him through the pregame warmup, it became obvious to all of us that he couldn't throw or drive the ball well enough to perform in the game. He just wasn't at a level where we felt comfortable that he could ultimately perform the duties of his position."

That said, Berry anticipates Watson's shoulder "will heal in the short term," putting the QB on track to return in Week 6 against the 49ers, following Cleveland's bye week. As for the team's Watson insurance, Berry argued that rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson's upside justified sending Dobbs to the Cardinals ahead of the 2022 season, even though the latter has excelled as a fill-in for Arizona.

"In terms of trading Josh, obviously we had a high opinion of Josh," Berry said, per Yahoo! Sports. "He had been here for two seasons. I've often talked up here about the general manager's role, having a foot in the present and a foot in the future. That consideration, in that transaction, has elements of that. (We) thought it was the best decision. We're really excited to work with Dorian and see him progress and develop. But (we) thought it was the right move for the organization, both short and long term."