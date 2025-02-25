The Cleveland Browns intend to keep Myles Garrett on their roster for the 2025 season, regardless of the star pass rusher's desire to be traded. General manager Andrew Berry reiterated that point Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

"We understand the trade costs and everything, but our stance really has not changed," Berry said. "We can't imagine a situation where not having Myles in this organization is best for the Browns."

A first-team All-Pro in four of the past five years, Garrett had 83 pressures, 14.5 sacks, 28 quarterback hits, and a pressure rate of 18.4% last season. Garrett has 102.5 career sacks, the third-most before age-30 in NFL history (behind Reggie White and Jared Allen). Garrett is the first player in NFL history with 14+ sacks in four straight seasons and the second player all time with 12+ sacks in five straight seasons (Lawrence Taylor).

Garrett is scheduled to be a free agent after the 2026 season and has two years with a $40 million cap number remaining on his five-year, $125 million extension with the Browns. Of course the Browns could be blown away with an offer, but it would take a lot to trade him.

Garrett did request a trade just prior to the Super Bowl, but the Browns have held firm this entire offseason in their desire not to move him. Berry said in January that he wouldn't trade Garrett for two first-round picks.

The Super Bowl champion Eagles are reportedly interested in Garrett, especially if their NFC East rival Washington Commanders show any interest. Defensive linemen Josh Sweat and Milton Williams are headed toward free agency.

This standstill between the Browns and Garrett could last a while, which makes it interesting to see who makes the next move.