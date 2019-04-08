Browns GM John Dorsey on potentially trading back into the first round: 'My phone's open'

After paying an expensive, but reasonable price for Odell Beckham, the Browns are lacking a first-round pick. For a team that has used 13 first-round selections in the past seven drafts, this month's draft will be a drastic change. As of Monday afternoon, they won't be on the clock until the 49th pick.

Unless, of course, they manage to engineer a trade to move up the board. And by the sound of it, Browns general manager John Dorsey is open to the idea.

During an appearance on "The Adam Schefter Podcast", Dorsey left the door open for a possible trade up into the first round.

"Business as usual. That's the way it is," Dorsey said. "Who's to say I won't go up in the first round?" "Might we see something there?" Schefter asked. "You never know," Dorsey said. "My phone's open. They can give me a call."

First things first, just because Dorsey said he's open to trading up doesn't mean he's actively seeking a way to move up. Like most smart general managers, he's keeping his options open. He might not even know what he wants to do until he sees how the first round begins to shake out.

With that being said, it's easier to understand why the Browns would want to move back up into the first round. This is a team that is -- for the first time in forever really -- operating in win-now mode. Instead of stockpiling picks the way former general manager Sashi Brown did before Dorsey replaced him, they can afford to get aggressive and sacrifice some of their draft picks to add an impact-now player who can push them over the hump and get them into the playoffs for the first time since 2002. Even though the Browns are loaded with talent at every important position group, they still have a few noticeable holes, like on the offensive line and in the secondary (both safety Jabrill Peppers and guard Kevin Zeitler were traded away to the Giants).

As it stands, the Brown own eight draft picks, including three fifth-round selections. So they're still well-armed heading into the draft. At the very least, they have enough ammunition to move up in the second round if one of their targets starts falling towards them.

In Ryan Wilson's latest three-round mock draft for CBS Sports, he has the Browns staying put at No. 49 and taking safety Johnathan Abram before using their third-round pick on cornerback David Long.