Browns GM John Dorsey says 'hand size is important,' which bodes well for Josh Allen

The 2018 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, which means Browns general manager John Dorsey only has six days to decide which quarterback he'll take with the first-overall pick to be the Browns' newest franchise quarterback. At this point in the process, the field appears to be narrowed down to two quarterbacks, USC's Sam Darnold and Wyoming Josh Allen, but it's anyone guess who Dorsey will end up picking.

With that in mind, it's time to put on our speculation hats and try to read far too deeply into comments that Dorsey himself made on Thursday, when he met with Cleveland reporters. On Thursday, Dorsey revealed that he thinks the hand size of a quarterback is important.

"You all laugh at me when I say it, but I think hand size is important," he said, per Cleveland.com. "With that being said, hand size in November and December, when it's snowing, raining, it's getting muddy. We all know the elements in Cleveland are going to play a role."

It's not just Dorsey who believes in the power of big hands. Remember what Browns coach Hue Jackson created a firestorm two years ago when he talked up the importance of hand size at the 2016 combine? Jackson ended up backtracking a little bit and it never ended up mattering considering the Browns traded out of their position, but still, the fact remains that the Browns -- and the NFL community -- actually think hand size matters.

So how do the big-five quarterbacks in this year's draft stack up?

Josh Allen: 10 1/8 inches Josh Rosen: 9 7/8 inches Lamar Jackson: 9 1/2 inches Sam Darnold: 9 3/8 inches

Baker Mayfield: 9 1/4 inches

(All measurements via NFL.com)

So, give the advantage to Allen over Darnold. With that being said, nobody should actually think that hand size will be the reason why Allen goes over Darnold. Remember, Dorsey comes from Kansas City, where he drafted Patrick Mahomes last year. Mahomes' hand size? 9 1/4 inches.

So clearly, Dorsey is willing to overlook small hands.

"The only thing I really care about is do guys win?" he said. "Does he have accuracy? Does he have a strong arm? Can he throw the ball in the red zone in tight windows? Can he drive the ball? At the end of the game, does he win? That's what I look for."

So, who will Dorsey draft? In R.J. White's seven-round mock draft for CBS Sports, he went with Allen. And if you look at our mock draft page, five of our six experts have the Browns taking Allen.