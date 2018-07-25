Browns GM John Dorsey says the team has discussed signing Dez Bryant

Last year, the Cleveland Browns' offense was not good. They finished the 2017 season ranked 24th in yards, 32nd in points, and 32nd in efficiency, per Football Outsiders' DVOA. This was not a new development. The Browns have ranked 23rd or worse in each of those three categories during each of the past four seasons. They have not ranked inside the top-20 in yards since 2013, and they've not done it in points or DVOA since 2007.

This offseason, the Browns finally got a major influx of offensive talent.

They traded a third-round pick for Tyrod Taylor, giving them their best quarterback in quite some time. They used the No. 1 overall pick on Baker Mayfield, who will likely take over for Taylor at some point either this season or by the time the 2019 campaign begins. The Browns also traded for Jarvis Landry, giving them a productive slot receiver. They have Josh Gordon back for a full season for the first time in a while, though he is going to ease himself in as he continues his mental health treatment. They signed Carlos Hyde and drafted Nick Chubb. And along with all that, they have a solid offensive line and returning players like tight end David Njoku, pass-catching running back Duke Johnson, and wide receiver Corey Coleman.

And they may add even more talent. General manager John Dorsey admitted on Wednesday that the team has had discussions about signing former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant.

"I've had the chance to be around Dez," Dorsey said, per USA Today. "I actually had the chance down in Lufkin, Texas, during his workout to get the chance to meet him down there. I know what kind of person he is and what makes him. He's a very talented player. Have we had discussions about Dez Bryant? Yeah, that's natural. You're going to have discussions like that. Now, we'll see what comes to fruition the next couple of days, but we have talked about it. You have to talk about these things."

Bryant was released by the Cowboys earlier this offseason for a combination of salary and performance reasons. His past three years have been marred by injury and inconsistency, and he was no longer worth what it would have cost the Cowboys to keep him on the roster. He surely still has talent, however, and is a major weapon in the red zone as one of the best contested-catch receivers in the league. He would be an asset to the Browns on a one-year deal, which is reportedly what he's been seeking all offseason.

Oh, and he'd certainly be an entertaining guy to have on this season of Hard Knocks, which will cover the Browns' 2018 training camp. This actually seems like a pretty nice fit, even if the Browns don't exactly mesh with Bryant's reported desire to play for a contender in 2018. If he lands in Cleveland and helps the Browns show improvement while staying healthy and remaining a productive weapon near the goal line, perhaps he can get himself that larger deal he's looking for next offseason.