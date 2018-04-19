Browns GM open to all options with No. 1 pick and that includes drafting Saquon Barkley

The predraft obfuscation reaches its zenith right about now, days before the draft. And the Browns, who have the No. 1 and No. 4 picks -- and a dire need for a franchise quarterback -- have yet to tip their hand. Common sense suggests they'd take a passer, though we still don't know who they favor. But common sense was nowhere to be found in 2016, when they passed on Carson Wentz, or in 2017, when they passed on Deshaun Watson.

The Browns could also try to work a deal with the Giants, who have the No. 2 overall selection, to gain some draft picks and still get the quarterback they covet. And there's even been some conversation about the Browns drafting two quarterbacks, which sounds like an overreaction until you remember they haven't had a franchise passer since returning to Cleveland in 1999.

But whatever happens, at least one quarterback is in the team's plans, and will almost certainly happen at the top of the draft, right?

RIGHT?!

Well ... here's the thing: general manager John Dorsey, who was hired last December, presumably to draft a quarterback (something his predecessor, Sashi Brown, never did in the first round), had this to say when asked if running back Saquon Barkley was an option at No. 1.

"Absolutely,'' he said, via Cleveland.com. "Why wouldn't I? The guy's a really good football player. You can't have enough good football players."

There is no way this happens. None. The Browns signed Carlos Hyde last month and have Duke Johnson on the roster. And while Barkley is a special talent, this draft has similarly skilled backs who will be available in the second and third rounds. Also: a running back isn't taking a 1-31 team and suddenly making them .500, never mind a playoff contender in 2-3 years. But Dorsey isn't going to say that out loud because as the old saying goes, it only takes one team.

"You have to explore all options,'' Dorsey said last month, via Cleveland.com, when asked if he'd really consider trading the top pick. "You never know until you know. We have to do that as an organization. To get us better I'll explore every opportunity there is up until it comes time to make that pick."

The Browns have been extremely busy this offseason having added wide receiver Jarvis Landry, quarterbacks Tyrod Taylor and Drew Stanton, running back Carlos Hyde, offensive tackle Chris Hubbard, and defensive backs Damarious Randall and E.J. Gaines. But even with the addition of Taylor -- and the subsequent announcement by coach Hue Jackson that Taylor would be the starter next season -- no one believes that the Browns won't still address the quarterback situation in the draft -- and maybe twice.

In related news: God help us all if Cleveland really does take Barkley with the first pick.