When Shedeur Sanders finally got the call -- not the prank call, but the real call from the Browns -- Cleveland had already taken a quarterback in this year's NFL Draft. The Browns took Dillon Gabriel in the third round and their quarterback room also includes Deshaun Watson, who tore his Achilles for the second time in January and may miss the 2025 season, Kenny Pickett, who was acquired via trade and Joe Flacco, who they signed in April.

It was a surprising move to take two quarterbacks in the draft, so much so that it was even surprising to the team's general manager. GM Andrew Berry said it wasn't the plan to take two passers during the April event, but they felt the talent Sanders had, paired with the importance of his position, made it the right choice for them.

"Shedeur, we talk often about quarterback being the most important position in the sport," Berry said. "We felt like it wasn't necessarily the plan going into the weekend to select two quarterbacks, but we do believe in best player available, we do believe in positional value, and we didn't necessarily expect him to be available in the fifth round."

The Browns could've taken Sanders with one of their earlier picks, but once the former Colorado QB fell to the fifth round, they felt the value was too good to keep passing on him.

"He was a good, solid prospect at the most important position. We felt like it got to a point where he was probably mispriced relative to the draft," Berry said. "The acquisition cost was pretty light, and it's a guy that we think can outproduce his draft slot. So I wouldn't say it's any more than that. ... I may hesitate to characterize it as a blockbuster, that's not necessarily how we thought of the transaction, but we are excited to work with him."

Last year at Colorado, Sanders had a 74.0 completion percentage, with 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.