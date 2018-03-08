Browns GM to potential top pick Baker Mayfield: 'So you like food trucks?'

Baker Mayfield was arrested in February 2017 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, after an altercation that took place near a line of food trucks. We mention this because the detail came up when Mayfield met with the Browns at the combine.

In fact, these were the first words out of general manager's John Dorsey's mouth:

"So you like food trucks?"

TheMMQB.com's Robert Klemko provides the behind-the-scenes look into Mayfield's week in Indianapolis. Dorsey's good-natured ribbing was about more than breaking the ice and almost certainly had everything to do with seeing how Mayfield would respond to a question he couldn't have seen coming, especially before introductions had been exchanged and seats had been taken.

"With Dorsey's jab, everyone had a nice laugh at Mayfield's expense, Mayfield included," Klemko wrote, a fact that likely didn't go unnoticed by the Browns.

Cleveland, as is almost always the case this time of year, are in the market for a franchise quarterback. And after passing on Carson Wentz and Deshaun Watson in 2016 and 2017, there's no way they don't draft a quarterback this time around. The Browns have the first and fourth picks in the draft, which means there's no one between them and "their guy." All that's left is to identify who that guy is.

Which brings us back to Mayfield who, perhaps unfairly, has drawn comparisons to Johnny Manziel both on an off the field. Not surprisingly, Mayfield would prefer to talk about something -- anything -- else.

"You only have 15 minutes and certain teams want to talk about the off-field stuff for eight minutes, and frankly that stuff can be addressed pretty quickly," Mayfield told Klemko. "You sit down eye to eye, man to man, it's pretty easy to see that I'm not Johnny, I'm not gonna lose my head, and that I love the game of football."

But that probably won't be enough to scare off the Browns. Dorsey was hired in December after the latest housecleaning, and he's added former Redskins general manager Scot McCloughan as a draft consultant.

Back in February, Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot noted that McCloughan publicly praised Mayfield before joining the Browns, telling the Doug Gottlieb Show in October that Mayfield was his top quarterback in this year's class. But McCloughan, who was once a scout with the Packers, wasn't done.

"He reminds me of a shorter version of Brett Favre," he continued. "Tough guy. He can throw it. And he's very confident, and he's not afraid whatsoever, whatsoever. He's a battler. I know saying Brett Favre's a big name, and I was around him for a while, but this guy has talent."

In our first mock draft, we had the Browns taking Mayfield first overall for this very reason though in subsequent versions we've had them select Sam Darnold.

Like anyone in their early 20s, Mayfield has regrets. But he's not living in the past -- and hopes NFL teams won't either.

"There are a lot of things I would take back, off the field, to be a franchise guy," he said. "Not get arrested, not grab my crotch on live television, all that stuff. But the teams that want me to not be who I am? Somebody who's going to change me mentally and take away my competitive edge? I don't want to play for you."

Mayfield met with 11 teams at the combine -- the Dolphins, Jaguars, Bills, Broncos, Browns, Jets, Giants, Saints, Chargers, Cardinals and Redskins -- which is an indication that there are fewer concerns about his past and more focus on how he projects as an NFL quarterback. Which is exactly how it should be.