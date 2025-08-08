When it comes to the quarterback position, the Cleveland Browns have made some interesting decisions this year. The team is currently holding a four-way QB battle between Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

It's almost unprecedented for a team to let four quarterbacks battle for the starting job, but Cleveland is doing it anyway. As it turns out though, Cleveland did have a chance to cut this down to a three-way competition and that's because the Browns actually had a chance to trade away one of their rookies.

During Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft, the Browns selected Gabriel in the third round and then they followed that up one day later by taking Sanders in the fifth round. After the selection of Sanders, there were apparently quite a few teams around the NFL who didn't think the Browns would hold on to all four quarterbacks, so they called to see if Cleveland would be interested in parting ways with Gabriel.

According to The Athletic, the Browns got "multiple trade offers" for the former Oregon QB, but they ended up rejecting them all. Without knowing what the Browns were offered, it's impossible to say whether they made a good decision, but getting rid of at least one quarterback would have certainly made some sense. That being said, the Browns used a higher pick on Gabriel, which would seemed to indicate that they liked him more at the time, so if they had been willing to trade anyone at that point, Sanders probably would have been the guy to go.

During the draft, the Browns became the first team in 13 years to take two quarterbacks in the first five rounds. The last time that happened came in 2012 when Washington selected both Robert Griffin III (first round) and Kirk Cousins (fifth round). Although RG3 ended up winning Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2012, he only lasted three seasons with the team.

There's an adage in the NFL that if you have two quarterbacks, you have none. However, there's no adage for having four quarterbacks, which means the Browns are basically inventing things as they go.

Although the Browns weren't open to trading a quarterback in April, it will be fascinating to see what happens after the preseason is over. The team is apparently thinking about keeping all four quarterbacks, but with just 53 spots available, that doesn't make much sense from a roster-building standpoint. The Browns might have turned down trade offers two months ago, but it will be interesting to see if they're open to a trade in late August. If Sanders or Gabriel has a big preseason, it might be worth dangling the guy who struggles in trade talks.

When it comes to the preseason, Sanders will get the first chance to prove himself in game action and that will happen on Friday night when he starts against the Carolina Panthers. He's one of just two quarterbacks expected to play, along with Tyler Huntley.

As for Gabriel, he's dealing with a hamstring injury, but even when he's been healthy, he hasn't exactly been wowing anyone at training camp.

If Gabriel's hamstring injury isn't serious, he'll almost certainly see some action in one of Cleveland's final two preseason games. If Sanders ends the preseason as the better quarterback, it wouldn't be surprising if several NFL teams that called in April give the Browns a call back to see if they have changed their minds about trading Gabriel.