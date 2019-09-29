Browns' Greedy Williams, Denzel Ward reportedly expected to miss battle with Ravens due to hamstring injuries

It's shaping up to be a long day for the Cleveland Browns when they take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4 at M&T Bank Stadium, and not simply because they've been playing below expectations offensively.

While they've tightened up things in a big way following the opening day blowout suffered at the hands of the Tennessee Titans, it was a foregone conclusion their biggest test would come by way of second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson -- who fired out of the gates in 2019 with 598 yards passing and seven touchdowns to no interceptions before being bottled up by the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3. A key part in stopping Jackson in Baltimore will be a pass rush led by Myles Garrett, but the mobility of Jackson creates a nightmare scenario that could and will put more of a strain on the Browns' secondary.

Unfortunately for them, the unit will have to figure out how to level up while missing two starting cornerbacks against the Ravens -- per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network -- with Greedy Williams and Denzel Ward both set to miss the contest with hamstring injuries.

The #Browns will play the #Ravens today and they are unlikely to have their two top CBs — CB Denzel Ward (hamstring) and CB Greedy Williams (hamstring) are both expected to be out, sources said. A tough challenge for that D. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 29, 2019

Williams is the Browns rookie second-round pick that is beginning to find his NFL wheels, while Ward is in his second year following a three-interception debut campaign in 2018. The absence of one would certainly be felt against a dual-threat talent like Jackson -- who has also made it deathly obvious he can operate as one of the best passers in the league -- but being without both could open the Browns up for big plays both on the ground and in the air.

They'll now look to players like T.J. Carrie, Justin Burris and Terrance Mitchell to help prevent that from happening. It's a tall ask against an angry Jackson looking to bounce back from a flat game versus the Chiefs, but Carrie does boast one of the team's two interceptions on the season -- with Burris having the other.

Jackson is usually lights out at home, though, so it'll take a leviathan effort by the Browns to avoid starting the season with a 1-3 record.