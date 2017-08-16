Browns' Gregg Williams says he has never coached a rookie like Myles Garrett

The Browns drafted pass rusher Myles Garrett with the first-overall pick back in April despite desperately needing a franchise quarterback. More than three months later -- and just weeks before the start of the regular season -- it appears to be the right decision.

Garrett, the former Texas A&M standout, has been impressive in both offseason workouts and training camp, even drawing praise from Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams.

"I've never had a chance to draft the first overall pick ever, but I've had some pretty high draft picks," Williams said, via Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot. "He's the one that has jumped out and fit in faster than any of the other ones, and I have had some really, really good ones. The reason that he moved up the depth chart was because of him and his teammates, not because of my evaluation.''

The Browns ranked 30th in defense last season, according to Football Outsiders' metrics, and the lack of a pass rush had a lot to do with it. Garrett's physical abilities made him worthy of the top pick but it's his maturation that has helped accelerate his development.

"How do you handle (being last on the depth chart)?" said Williams. "How do you handle the locker room? How do you handle the meeting room? How do you handle the field? How do you handle the walkthroughs? How do you handle being humble? How do you handle being respectful? He's a really good young man and a pretty good player, too."

The Browns also traded back into the first round to take Jabrill Peppers, who can play just about anywhere but will spend most of his time bolstering the defense.

"He's adapted very well," Williams said of Peppers. "He's played really ... every position but one that I might end up doing with him later on down the line. You might see him at middle linebacker, too, at times. He's played free, strong, linebacker both strong and weak, punt returner, kick returner and quarterback.

"Do you know the definition of what kind of position he is playing? He's a football player. He can play football. He's been a joy to be around, too. He's been really focused in the meetings. He's been really focused in practice. He's starting to take advantage of a few snaps with guys who are going to be kept in the league. Everyday is an interview now."

Ultimately, any long-term success the Browns have will come down to identifying a franchise quarterback. DeShone Kizer is the latest candidate though coach Hue Jackson is in no rush to anoint him as such.

Whomever ends up under center will benefit from a solid defense, which brings us back to why Williams is so excited by Garrett's progress.