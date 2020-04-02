Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski provides injury update on Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Jr.

New Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski tackled a number of topics during a conference call with reporters on Thursday. Among the things he discussed was the current statuses of receivers Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr., who respectively underwent hip and core muscle surgeries earlier this offseason.

"They're right where they need to be," Stefanski said, via Scott Petrak of The Chronicle Telegram.

Beckham, who reportedly battled injuries throughout his first season in Cleveland, had a successful surgery on Jan. 21. Despite his injury woes, Beckham still managed to catch 74 passes for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns during his first season in Cleveland. Beckham will surely look to improve upon those numbers in 2020, his first year working with Stefanski, who helped Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen become one of the better receiving duos in the NFL during his time as the Vikings' offensive coordinator.

About a month after Beckham's surgery, Landry, who initially injured his during last year's OTAs, also had a successful surgery. The injury did not hinder Landry's statistics last season, as the six-year veteran earned his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl selection after leading the Browns with 83 receptions for 1,174 and six touchdowns while averaging a career-high 14.1 yards per reception.

Stefanski was also asked about his confidence in quarterback Baker Mayfield, who is coming off a rocky season that saw him complete less than 60% of his passes while throwing nearly as many interceptions (21) as touchdown passes (22). This is coming off a rookie season that saw Mayfield complete 63.8% of his passes with 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

"I believe in Baker Mayfield," Stefanski said. "He's our starting quarterback."

The Browns have made several notable offseason acquisitions, including signing former Titans offensive tackle Jack Conklin to a three-year, $42 million deal. The Browns also signed a proven backup in Case Keenum, who was immediately welcomed to Cleveland by Mayfield. Cleveland also provided Mayfield with a new target, signing former Falcons tight end Austin Hooper to a four-year deal.

Stefanski will also have one of the NFL's better running back duos at his disposal in Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. A 2019 Pro Bowl selection, Chubb rushed for a career high 1,494 yards and eight touchdowns last season while averaging an even five yards per carry. Hunt, who missed eight games last season due to his league-issued suspension, should have a significantly larger role in the the Browns' offense in 2020 after amassing just 464 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns during the second half of the 2019 season.