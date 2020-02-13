Browns hire former Colts GM Ryan Grigson to assist their new front office, per report
Grigson had previously been replaced in Cleveland after the team turned to John Dorsey as GM in 2018
The Cleveland Browns made Andrew Berry the NFL's youngest general manager this offseason, but now the 32-year-old is set to have help from a former GM during the 2020 season. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Browns have hired ex-Colts GM Ryan Grigson as an adviser and consultant. Grigson and Berry "have had a strong relationship for years," per NFL.com, and the two have officially worked together for five different seasons, previously teaming up as part of the Indianapolis Colts' front office.
Grigson is perhaps best known for serving as the Colts' GM from 2012-2016, a stretch that included three straight 11-5 seasons and an AFC Championship appearance but was also marred by infamous trades -- like 2013's swap of a first-round draft pick for running back Trent Richardson -- and, perhaps most of all, the health and protection of quarterback Andrew Luck, who went on to retire at the age of 29 following repeat injury woes. A former Executive of the Year honoree, Grigson originally joined the Browns in 2017 as a senior personnel executive, but he was replaced just a year later following John Dorsey's arrival as GM.
A director of player personnel for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2010-2011, Grigson also served as a consultant for the Seattle Seahawks' front office in 2018. The 47-year-old exec began his career as an assistant coach in both college football and the AFL. Berry was the Colts' pro scouting coordinator for all but one of Grigson's seasons as Indy's GM then worked as the Browns' VP of player personnel during Grigson's lone previous season in Cleveland.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best ways for Chargers to replace Rivers
The Chargers need a new QB for the first time in 16 seasons
-
Gordon guesses Philip Rivers' next team
Chargers running back Melvin Gordon has a guess on where his former teammate will end up
-
Cowboys starters earn hefty 2020 bonuses
Two Cowboys starters are now half a million dollars richer in 2020
-
Cards prez sounds open to 'Hard Knocks'
The cameras would love the Cardinals this upcoming year
-
Are Buccaneers teasing new uniforms?
It appears the Buccaneers might be getting new threads this offseason
-
Ranking best spots for Andy Dalton
Here are seven teams that should think about trying to make a trade for Andy Dalton
-
Chiefs storm back, top 49ers in Super Bowl LIV
Kansas City won its first Super Bowl in 50 years as San Francisco struggled to maintain a late...
-
Chiefs defeat Niners in SB LIV
A Vince Lombardi Trophy is heading to Kansas City
-
Broncos vs. Raiders live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Broncos vs. Raiders football game