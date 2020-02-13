Browns hire former Colts GM Ryan Grigson to assist their new front office, per report

The Cleveland Browns made Andrew Berry the NFL's youngest general manager this offseason, but now the 32-year-old is set to have help from a former GM during the 2020 season. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Browns have hired ex-Colts GM Ryan Grigson as an adviser and consultant. Grigson and Berry "have had a strong relationship for years," per NFL.com, and the two have officially worked together for five different seasons, previously teaming up as part of the Indianapolis Colts' front office.

Grigson is perhaps best known for serving as the Colts' GM from 2012-2016, a stretch that included three straight 11-5 seasons and an AFC Championship appearance but was also marred by infamous trades -- like 2013's swap of a first-round draft pick for running back Trent Richardson -- and, perhaps most of all, the health and protection of quarterback Andrew Luck, who went on to retire at the age of 29 following repeat injury woes. A former Executive of the Year honoree, Grigson originally joined the Browns in 2017 as a senior personnel executive, but he was replaced just a year later following John Dorsey's arrival as GM.

A director of player personnel for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2010-2011, Grigson also served as a consultant for the Seattle Seahawks' front office in 2018. The 47-year-old exec began his career as an assistant coach in both college football and the AFL. Berry was the Colts' pro scouting coordinator for all but one of Grigson's seasons as Indy's GM then worked as the Browns' VP of player personnel during Grigson's lone previous season in Cleveland.