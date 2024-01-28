Ken Dorsey has unique history with Ohio. Just over two decades ago, he was the Miami quarterback who fell to Ohio State in one of the greatest championship games in college football history. Dorsey now will be tasked with trying to help the Browns get to a place they've never been.

Dorsey is being hired as Cleveland's new offensive coordinator, according to NFL Media. He will replace Alex Van Pelt, who had held that position from 2020-23, and was fired after the Browns' playoff loss to the Texans.

Dorsey, 43, spent the last four-plus seasons as the Buffalo Bills' offensive coordinator. While the Bills' offense had success over that span, Dorsey was let go during the 2023 season following Buffalo's Week 10 loss to the Denver Broncos.

At the center of the Bills' success under Dorsey was quarterback Josh Allen, who over that span blossomed into one of the league's most dangerous players with the ball in his hands.

Dorsey called the plays in Buffalo, but that role has been Kevin Stefanski's since he became the Browns' head coach in 2024. With Stefanski calling plays, the Browns' offense has been more pass-focused. Browns fans have often been critical with Stefanski's clock management. Stefanski, though, has coached the Browns to a pair of playoff appearances that includes this past season.

After working with Allen, Dorsey will now work with Deshaun Watson, who has yet to recapture the form in Cleveland that saw him become a Pro Bowl quarterback with the Texans.