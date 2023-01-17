The Cleveland Browns are hiring Tennessee Titans senior defensive assistant Jim Schwartz to become the team's next defensive coordinator, according to NFL Media.

Schwartz, 56, has 14 years of experience as defensive coordinator of the Titans, Bills and Eagles, in addition to being the head coach in Detroit for five seasons, amassing a 29-52 record with the Lions. The Maryland native served as defensive coordinator of the Eagles when they won Super Bowl LII.

Cleveland had also requested interviews with Seahawks associate head coach and defensive assistant Sean Desai, Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores and Eagles passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson.

The Browns parted ways with defensive coordinator Joe Woods on Jan. 9. Cleveland allowed 22.0 points per game this season, which ranked toward the middle of the league. It also allowed the eighth-most rushing yards per game (135.2) and the fifth-fewest passing yards per game (196.2). According to Football Outsiders, the Browns had the eighth-best defensive DVOA after finishing the season relatively strong. However, the franchise's failure to reach the postseason can be traced back to early season struggles against the Jets, Falcons and Patriots.