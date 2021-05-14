When it comes to the NFL schedule, there are always some crazy quirks and this year is no different. Although the league office does its best to make all 32 teams happy, the fact of the matter is that making everyone happy just isn't possible when you're putting together a schedule that consists of 272 games.

Some teams will be happy about the quirks on their schedule while plenty of other teams won't be.

So who got the craziest quirks? Let's find out.

The most interesting quirk on the schedule arguably goes to the Cleveland Browns and that's because they'll be doing something that no NFL team has done in 30 years: They get to play back-to-back games against the same opponent.

After playing in Baltimore in Week 12, the Browns will have a bye Week 13 before playing host to the Ravens in Week 14. This marks the first time since 1991 that an NFL team has played back-to-back regular-season games against the same opponent. Thirty years ago, it was the Chargers and Seahawks who played each other back-to-back.

The Jets and Dolphins were actually scheduled to play each other in back-to-back games last year, but that didn't happen because their schedules got re-arranged due to the pandemic. The two-game stretch against the Ravens will mark first time since 1957 that the Browns have played back-to-back games against a team.

On the other hand, the Ravens won't be playing back-to-back games against the Browns. Baltimore got dealt a tougher hand and will have to play the Steelers in Week 13 while the Browns are on their bye.

Speaking of the Ravens, we're going to start with them as we take a look at nine other quirks on the schedule.

Even though we've reach our 10 quirk limit, we've decided to throw in a BONUS QUIRK and it has to do with bye weeks.

Week 14 bye. The Colts, Dolphins, Eagles, Patriots all landed a Week 14 bye, which is notable for two reasons. First, it's the latest scheduled bye any team has been given since the NFL expanded to 32 teams in 2002. Second, the Buccaneers had the latest bye week last year and they went on to win the Super Bowl, which could be good news for the one of the four teams here. Also, if the crazy bye week trend below holds, that means that either the Colts, Dolphins, Eagles or Patriots will be winning Super Bowl LVI.

There are also several other scheduling notes that aren't really quirks, but are probably worth mentioning. Starting in Week 2, the Cowboys play eight straight games against teams that finished under .500 last year. The Steelers and Panthers both close the season with four straight games against teams that made the playoffs last year. For Pittsburgh, that means games against the Titans, Chiefs, Browns and Ravens. For Carolina, that means games against the Bills, Saints and Buccaneers twice.

Also, when the Chargers face Washington in Week 1, it will mark just the fourth-time ever that the reigning offensive rookie of the year (Justin Herbert) has played against the reigning defensive rookie of the year (Chase Young) in a season-opener.