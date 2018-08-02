Browns' Hue Jackson coaching through tragedy after losing multiple family members

When Hue Jackson showed up to Browns training camp last week, he did so with a heavy heart.

The coach of the Browns has been attended every day of training camp this year, despite the fact that he's lost two close family members over the past two weeks. Jackson's brother, John, died unexpectedly two weeks ago. That was followed by the death of his 83-year-old mother, Betty Lee Jackson, who passed away on Sunday.

Although Jackson has been around for every practice through the first week of training camp, the coach admits that it hasn't been easy.

"It's been a difficult period of time for me but everyone has to go through this in life," Jackson said in a statement on Thursday. "It's not easy but I always try to focus on the fond memories I've shared with the people I've lost and that helps get you through it. [Dee and Jimmy Haslam], our players, coaches and really the entire organization have been so supportive and that helps."

Jackson also added that the Browns have been giving him plenty of support.

"We're a close-knit group, this is a family and I'm so appreciative of everyone's support," Jackson said.

Like anyone in his situation, Jackson has been going through a mourning process, something that hasn't been easy with HBO's cameras from "Hard Knocks" tracking his every move in Cleveland.

"At any given time he's got two cameras in his office," Jackson's agent, John Thornton, told Cleveland.com. "He's doing the best he can not to let his emotions get the best of him. He knows he has to be there for the team."

Jackson will finally get a chance to mourn privately when he attends his mother's funeral next week. After the Browns' first preseason game against the Giants on Aug. 9, he'll fly out to Los Angeles for the services, before returning to the team on Aug. 12.