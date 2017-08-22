Browns' Hue Jackson hopes to make decision on starting QB by Wednesday

We're headed into Season 19 of the Cleveland Browns' quarterback crisis, and the 2017 campaign figures to be just as full of fits and starts and benchings as every other year since the Browns returned to Cleveland. Browns coach Hue Jackson is deciding between three candidates for the starting job: 2017 trade acquisition Brock Osweiler, 2016 draftee Cody Kessler, and rookie DeShone Kizer. He hopes to have a decision by Wednesday.

"I will watch the tape," Jackson said after the team's second preseason game, per NFL.com. "There were some things that I felt on the sidelines just being out there watching the game, calling the plays and watching how things happen. Like I told you guys, I hope by Wednesday of this upcoming week we will have a decision of where we are headed, and I think that is what we have to do."

Osweiler has started each of the team's two preseason games, but he has completed only 12 of 22 passes for 67 yards and an interception. He's also coming off a dreadful season as the starter for the Texans, who dumped him on the Browns along with a second-round pick this offseason just to get off his mammoth contract.

Kessler has relieved Osweiler as the primary backup in both preseason contests, completing 12 of 17 passes for 97 yards overall. He went 0-8 as the starter last season but actually performed rather admirably in those games, registering a 65.6 completion percentage, averaging 7.1 yards per attempt, and coming away with a 6-to-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Kizer has gotten the most opportunity during the preseason. He's mostly played against third-stringers during the second half of games, but he has also likely shown the most ability. He's completed 19 of 31 passes for 258 yards and a touchdown, and he narrowly missed a second score by about half a yard in the preseason opener.

Right now, it looks like the call will be made between Osweiler and Kizer, if Jackson's postgame comments are to indicate where his head is at right now.

"Brock did some things early, but obviously, the tipped ball..." Jackson said. "Again, you are getting holding calls and all of the sudden you are playing behind the sticks all of the time. That is not good. We are kind of mixing and matching the offensive line a little bit right now so that is tough. DeShone, there were some things he did really well and there are some things he has to keep improving on. To answer it all, I want to watch the tape before I give you an honest assessment of both those guys."

The likeliest result is probably Osweiler getting the job, with Kizer taking over for him at some point during the season. Osweiler clearly is not the team's future at the position, and he seems unlikely to play well enough to hold the rookie off from getting his shot. If Kizer is going to get first-team reps at some point this season anyway, though, the Browns might as well give him a full year's worth of them to see if he's really their guy. At least that way, they would have a better idea of whether or not they need a quarterback of the future when next year's draft rolls around.