Browns' Hue Jackson says rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer 'gives us hope'

If you're a football fan, you probably know the story of Browns quarterbacks since the team returned to the NFL. Cleveland has been utterly wretched at the game's most important position, cycling through an incredible 27 players under center since 1999.

The latest of those players is rookie second-round pick DeShone Kizer, who brings something the Browns haven't had in quite a long time, according to coach Hue Jackson. "At the end of the day, this young man gives us hope," Jackson said, per Cleveland.com.

As my colleague Sean Wagner-McGough would no doubt want me to note, rebellions are built on hope. (The Browns aren't exactly rebelling against anything except the expectation that they'll once again be one of the worst teams in the league, and largely due to poor quarterback play, but still. It works.)

Jackson elaborated about why he felt good about what he saw from Kizer in Week 1. "He gives you an opportunity to make plays. When I looked up, the game was 21-10, and here we are in the fourth quarter with a chance to win the game late in the game and that's because of some plays he made. That is what you expect out of your quarterback. We are talking about a young rookie quarterback who is one of the youngest players in the league at that position. That is exciting for me. It's exciting for our organization."

As for Kizer himself, who went 20 of 30 for 222 yards, with a touchdown and an interception, he was enthused that he got the opportunity to start at all. "It's awesome," he said. "This is my dream job. I've understood the responsibilities that NFL quarterbacks have since high school when everyone kind of tells you all of the different things that you have to do. Now that I'm here, having a guy like Coach Jackson, who's going to guide me along the way and tell me all of the things that need to be done for us to have a successful locker room, I'm taking it all head on."

Kizer and the Browns host the Ravens at 1 p.m. ET on CBS in Week 2.