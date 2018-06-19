Browns, hungry for OT help, give former No. 2 overall pick Greg Robinson another chance

Less than a week after offensive tackle Donald Stephenson was suspended two games for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy, the Cleveland Browns have added competition in the trenches, and they've taken to the well of fading first-round picks to do so.

The team announced Tuesday it has signed former Los Angeles Rams left tackle Greg Robinson, giving the ex-No. 2 overall draft pick what could be his final opportunity to stick in the NFL.

The highest-selected Auburn offensive line prospect in school history, the 6-foot-5, 332-pound Robinson appeared in all 16 games for the then-St. Louis Rams as a rookie in 2014, then became a full-time starter a year later. But between a brief move to guard, reports of overweight stints at training camp and the Rams' acquisition of Andrew Whitworth, he was traded out of town just three years into his career. Swapped in exchange for a sixth-round pick, he lasted just six games with his new team, the Detroit Lions, before an ankle injury preceded his release in November.

Robinson is still just 25, and the Browns are in search of tackle help following the offseason retirement of stalwart Joe Thomas, but his name supersedes his production at this point. It remains to be seen whether the former prized draft pick will be any more than camp competition.

