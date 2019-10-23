Browns interested in Giants' Nate Solder if they can't trade for Redskins' Trent Williams

The Cleveland Browns have been heavily linked to Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams as they look to shore up ongoing offensive line woes, but if they can't land the seven-time Pro Bowler, it appears they have a backup plan.

His name is Nate Solder.

As the Oct. 29 trade deadline draws near, the Browns are still attempting to pry Williams from Washington, which figures to be a seller thanks to its 1-6 record entering Thursday night. But Solder, the New York Giants left tackle, also has their interest, according to CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora.

The 31-year-old lineman is only a year and a half removed from signing a four-year, $62 million with the Giants, but with $40 million remaining on his contract after an underwhelming start in New York, he could be a prime candidate for an early departure. A two-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots from 2011 to 2017, Solder could be released to save cap space in 2020, but he'd still carry a dead cap charge of $13 million. In other words, if the Giants think he isn't their left tackle of the future, they might jump at the chance to send his contract elsewhere.

The Browns, meanwhile, traded guard Kevin Zeitler, perhaps their best chance of protecting quarterback Baker Mayfield, to the Giants as part of their acquisition of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in the offseason. But they can also afford to take on a hefty salary, ranking second in the NFL in terms of current cap space.

If Solder were to be made available and the Browns were willing to make an offer, it helps, as La Canfora noted this week, that the Browns and Giants have done business together lately -- most notably with the offseason swap of big names like Zeitler, Beckham and Olivier Vernon.