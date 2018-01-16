Browns reportedly interview former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo for OC job

It was not a great 2017 season for the Browns or Ben McAdoo -- which could be an early entrant for the 2018 "Understatement of the Year" award. The Browns posted the NFL's second 0-16 record, whereas the Giants followed a 2016 playoff appearance with an utter dud of a 2017 campaign, going 3-13 and letting go of McAdoo after a 2-10 start.

The Browns, looking to bounce back from their dismal year, brought McAdoo in to interview for their vacant offensive coordinator job on Tuesday. With Hue Jackson staying as head coach, McAdoo would at least be returning to a position in which he's familiar, as he was the Giants' offensive coordinator for the 2014 and 2015 seasons. As a head coach, the death knell for McAdoo was benching Eli Manning, ending the quarterback's iron-man streak, in favor of Geno Smith.

Holding in mind the caveat that Tom Coughlin was an offensive-minded coach (although, to be fair, Hue Jackson is too), the Giants were 10th in the league in total offense in 2014 and eighth in 2015. In fact, promoting McAdoo was partially seen as a move to keep the Eagles from poaching him. The Eagles, of course, went on to (turn away Giants fans) hire Doug Pederson.

The thing that the Giants had that the Browns, in their current form, don't is a quarterback. Naturally this draft is the one to address that need, as the Browns have two top-five picks. Last season, the Browns were 24th in the league in total offense with DeShone Kizer at the helm for most of it.

McAdoo has Browns ties: General manager John Dorsey was with the Packers at the same time as McAdoo. He also interviewed for the head coaching job of the Browns in 2014, which he lost out on to Mike Pettine.

McAdoo will be looking to reinvigorate his NFL career after his head-coaching gig did not go as planned. A lot of the Giants' issues were in the locker room. There's still time for him to follow a Marty Mornhinweg career trajectory and settle back in as a coordinator, but the Browns will need to put an offense together first. Apparently Jackson is beginning to realize that his coordinating style isn't the right path, and that alone is a step in the right direction if you're a Browns fan.