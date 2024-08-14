Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr., the franchise's second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Ohio State, was arrested Tuesday by Avon Police in Ohio, according to a police spokesperson, via ESPN. Cleveland.com reports that the arrest comes after Hall was involved in a domestic dispute involving his girlfriend on Monday night.

The Browns released a statement on the situation surrounding their rookie:

"We are aware of the incident involving Mike Hall, Jr. last night. Mike and his representatives have been in touch with the appropriate authorities. We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at the time."

Details have emerged on Wednesday about the events of Monday night from a police report, via Awful Announcing.

According to the police report, the alleged victim said Hall pushed her daughter and hit her with a baby bottle, but that the child wasn't injured and that an ambulance wasn't necessary. Hall then began to shout as he threw the alleged victim's belongings outside even though the victim's mother and child were still in the house. Upon her refusal to leave the house, Hall attempted to push her out, and even resorted to grabbing her by the feet and dragging her on her back across the porch and down the driveway, scraping her arms on concrete. The victim then returned to the house, and after Hall yelled at her, she ran into her mother's room and closed the door. Hall broke through the door and was about to punch her, but the victim pleading, "The kids. The kids. The kids," helped Hall stop and resume throwing her things outside.

Hall allegedly called the alleged victim a "dumb bitch" and followed her into the game room with either a .40 caliber Glock 23 or a 9mm Smith & Wesson M&P Shield handgun. He allegedly pushed the gun against her head and said, "I will f---ing end it all. I don't care."

The 21-year-old was selected with the No. 54 overall pick after recording 29 pressures for the Buckeyes last season, which ranked second most among Big Ten defensive tackles. Hall was a two-time third-team All-Big Ten player who was also tied in having the highest PFF pass rush grade (84.8) among Big Ten defensive tackles in 2023.

On the Browns' unofficial depth chart, Hall was listed as a reserve defensive lineman behind Shelby Harris and Quinton Jefferson. In Cleveland's 23-10 preseason loss to the Green Bay Packers, Hall recorded one tackle.