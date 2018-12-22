Browns' Jabrill Peppers reveals 'most disrespectful thing' he heard from Bengals before last meeting

The Browns and Bengals faced off for the first time this season in Week 12, three games after Hue Jackson was finally, mercifully fired following a 2-5-1 start and a 3-36-1 record over two-and-a-half seasons. But Jackson wasn't out of work long; he landed in Cincinnati as as special assistant to coach Marvin Lewis.

Jackson, an offensive coordinator for in the years before he was hired to be the Browns' head coach, was now working on the defensive side of the ball in Cincinnati. Against the Browns in the Reunion Bowl, the defense, which had been abysmal all season, was nonexistent; rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield threw for 258 yards and four touchdowns, Cleveland was 5 of 10 on third down, and possessed the ball for 32 minutes.

The Browns' defense also played well, generating two turnovers, none more memorable than Damarious Randall giving the football to his former coach following an interception.

He gave the ball to Hue. I can’t breathe. pic.twitter.com/tSZMyR8r6U — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 25, 2018

We mention all this because the teams will face off again on Sunday, and despite the Browns' run of good form in a post-Hue world (they're 4-2), hard feelings remain.

Prior to the last meeting tempers flared during pregame, prompting one Bengals player to tell Browns safety Jabrill Peppers, "Why are you talking? You play for the Browns," Peppers recounted, via Cleveland.com.

"That was probably the most disrespectful thing somebody said to us," Peppers said Friday. "That's why I think we're going to come out here with the same type of tenacity. Because stuff like that, that sticks with you. Like these guys really, really don't respect us as an organization and as players. So that makes you want to go out there with that extra oomph."

And Randall added:

"[T]heir sideline was talking a lot of smack in the beginning of the game. That's when I knew we were going to blow 'em out, honestly," he said. "They met me in the middle of the field pregame talking smack. I know if I have them thinking about me, then I feel like I've done my job.

"I feel like I'm probably one of the best trash talkers in the world. If I have you talking about me before the game, that means you're not focused on something you're supposed to be focused on.''

Since their Week 9 bye, the Bengals are 1-5, the lone win coming last week against the Raiders. At 6-8, they've already been eliminated from the playoffs while the Browns' (6-7-1) playoffs hopes remain alive, even if ever so slightly.

"It's just about respect,'' Peppers explained. "We don't want to say we're a force or anything like that but you're going to respect us and if you don't you still gotta put the ball down and play us. And if you don't respect us and we beat you then don't say anything for how we talk so that's my thing. I'm not going to go out on a limb and say we're this, we're that, but you're gonna respect us just like we respect everybody. So that's how I feel."