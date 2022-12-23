Cleveland Browns right tackle Jack Conklin was set to hit the open market this offseason, but the franchise will not let that happen. On Friday, Conklin's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN that the Browns and Conklin had agreed to a four-year, $60 million extension which includes $31 million fully guaranteed.

Conklin had publicly stated that he wanted to remain in Cleveland for the future, and that he loves his team and city. The Michigan State product is in season No. 3 with the Browns. He was named First Team All-Pro in 2020, but tore his patellar tendon in 2021 after playing in just seven games. However, Conklin has bounced back, and has made 12 starts so far in 2022.

Conklin was originally a first-round pick of the Tennessee Titans, going No. 8 overall in 2016. He was a part of the 2019 Titans team that made an impressive AFC Championship run after scoring upset wins over the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens while Derrick Henry rushed for a league-leading 1,540 yards. After the Titans allowed him to walk in free agency, the Browns came calling with a three-year, $42 million deal.

Conklin's new AAV of $15 million makes him the No. 6 highest-paid right tackle in the NFL, per Over The Cap. He is just behind Taylor Moton of the Carolina Panthers, and just ahead of Rob Havenstein of the Los Angeles Rams.