The Cleveland Browns defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in overtime, 23-17. It was a wild matchup that featured an incredible one-handed touchdown grab made by David Njoku with 32 seconds left to tie the game, and then Nick Chubb won the matchup with a rushing touchdown in overtime.

It was the perfect way to send quarterback Jacoby Brissett off with Deshaun Watson coming back, as he defeated his former New England Patriots teammate, Tom Brady. Brissett completed 23 of 37 passes for 210 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the win.

After defeating Brady in the fifth quarter, Brissett actually stole a quote from the GOAT.

"I mean this in no disrespect, but in the words of Tom Brady, that was f---ing awesome," Brissett said.

Brissett got the line from Brady after he led the Bucs on a game-winning drive against the Los Angeles Rams back in Week 9. It was his 55th career fourth-quarter/overtime game-winning drive -- breaking a tie with Peyton Manning for the most in NFL history. After the game, Brady took to the podium and told reporters, "That was awesome. That was f----ng awesome."

This Sunday was not f----ng awesome for Brady, however, as the loss to the Browns marked the first time the living legend had lost after being up by seven or more points in the final two minutes of regulation. Previously, he was 218-0.