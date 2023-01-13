Jadeveon Clowney has publicly and personally apologized to Myles Garrett following his critical remarks of his soon-to-be former teammate.

Clowney, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, vented to reporters ahead of the Browns' regular season finale against the Steelers, a game he did not play in after the team sent him home shortly after he made his critical comments. During the Browns' open locker room availability, Clowney complained about his role on the team while accusing Cleveland's coaching staff of prioritizing Garrett's individual success over winning.

"You're all trying to get [Garrett] into the Hall of Fame instead of winning games," Clowney said at the time, via ESPN. "I don't even think [Garrett] notices. I ain't trying to say it's him. I try to get along with everybody I play with. Me and him don't have a problem. It ain't his fault, and it's B.S., and I don't have time for it."

Clowney, who said his comments were taken out of context, apologized to Garrett a week after his initial comments were made.

"As a man I have reached out to Myles specifically to apologize," Clowney said in a statement (via ESPN). "I will continue to learn and grow as I move forward."

Clowney, acquired by the Browns prior to the 2021 season, and Garrett were arguably the league's best defensive end duo during their first season together. Clowney tallied nine sacks that season, his highest total since 2018. Garrett recorded 16 sacks that year while earning his second consecutive All-Pro nod.

Garrett came back with another 16-sack season in 2022. But Clowney, who played in just 12 games with 10 starts, had just two sacks, the third-lowest total his career. Clowney blamed the Browns' coaching staff for his lack of numbers.

"We practiced all week, and we get in the game and they want to move me," Clowney said. "I'm not doing that s---. I'm old. I done my job. I don't have time for that," Clowney told Cleveland.com. "I've made my money. I'm doing this because I love the game, but keep [doing things like that] and making me not love the game."

Clowney said during the media availability that he was "95 percent sure" that he and the Browns would part ways after the season. It sure looks like it's headed that way after the team sent him home before its 28-14 loss to the Steelers in the regular season finale.

Garrett, for his part, declined to speak ill of Clowney when asked about the matter prior to the Pittsburgh game.

"I knew he was frustrated," Garrett said. "We've all been frustrated; we're not winning. I wish we could've talked about this man-to-man. ... I wish he would have handled it a little bit differently."