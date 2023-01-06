Jadeveon Clowney's days with the Cleveland Browns appear to be all but over. The Browns sent Clowney home on Friday, according to Mary Kay Cabot, just one day after the three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher criticized the coaching staff and revealed he was "95 percent sure" he wouldn't be back with the team next season.

Clowney, who won't practice with the team, is doubtful for the team's season finale and faces a possible suspension as well.

"I just feel like I need to be around somebody that believes in me and my ability," Clowney told Cleveland.com on Thursday. "[It can't] just be me believing in myself. I believe in myself more than anybody."

Clowney says the issues began when the Browns beat the Ravens 13-3. He took exception to how the team planned to flip-flop him with Myles Garrett.

"We practiced all week, and we get in the game and they want to move me," he said. "I'm not doing that shit. I'm old. I done my job."

Clowney ended up choosing to play on third downs that game due to the switch, while defensive tackle Taven Bryan started in his place.

"I don't have time for that," Clowney said. "I've made my money. I'm doing this because I love the game, but keep [doing things like that] and making me not love the game."

As for splitting duties with Garrett? "Let's say it. Let's be honest," Clowney said. "[It seems to me] they don't want me to outplay nobody."



Clowney's 2022 season has been disappointing, having just 29 pressures and two sacks in 12 games. The pressure percentage of 10.2 is his lowest since 2018, while Clowney's four quarterback hits are the lowest since his rookie season -- when he played just four games.

Outside of Clowney's 2021 season when he had 53 pressures and nine sacks with 19 quarterback hits, Clowney has been held to three or fewer sacks in three of the last four years. He hasn't finished with 20 quarterback hits in a season since 2018 and has been held to under 30 pressures in a season two of the past three years.

Clowney's days in Cleveland are numbered, but it will be interesting to see what his value is worth on the free agent market. The former No. 1 overall pick turns 30 this year and his lack of productivity is concerning. Perhaps playing in the right system will benefit him.