The Cleveland Browns have struggled with injuries at the wide receiver position during training camp, and they just saw another pass-catcher go down with what could be a serious issue. On Tuesday, new wideout Jakeem Grant Sr. was carted off the field with a leg injury. Per NFL Media, it's feared he tore his Achilles, but Grant is undergoing tests to confirm.

As you can see below, Grant appeared unable to put much weight on his left leg when being assisted to the cart.

David Bell, Mike Woods II, Anthony Schwartz and even Amari Cooper have dealt with injuries in training camp. While none of the issues appeared to be too serious, the Browns are holding their breath for an update on their receiver/return man.

Grant signed with the Browns this offseason after spending the majority of the 2021 campaign with the Chicago Bears. In 2021, he picked up his second straight All-Pro honors, as well as a Pro Bowl bid as a punt returner. A sixth-round pick out of Texas Tech in 2016, Grant began his career with the Miami Dolphins, but was traded to Chicago last October.

Grant caught just nine passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games played with the Bears last year, but he's a speedy weapon who can make things happen once he gets the ball in his hands. He isn't going to compete for a starting job out wide, but he's a nice change-of-pace player any offensive coordinator can have fun with -- plus he's valuable in the return game.

It remains to be seen how much time Grant will miss, but reporters on the scene said the injury didn't look too good. The Browns open the preseason this Friday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.