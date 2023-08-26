Browns receiver Jakeem Grant was carted off the field during Cleveland's preseason loss to the Kansas City Chiefs Saturday. The team fears Grant suffered a broken patella in his knee on the opening kickoff and is set to undergo an MRI on Sunday, according to the Cleveland Plain Dealer. A broken patella would sideline Grant for the entire 2023 season.

Grant signed with the Browns in 2022, but has yet to play in a regular-season game in Cleveland after suffering a season-ending injury to his Achilles last August. The 5-foot-7 Grant was in line to be the Browns' starting punt and kickoff returner. Should Grant miss significant time, head coach Kevin Stefanski said that Donovan Peoples-Jones could return punts and running back Jerome Ford could be the team's kick returner in the interim.

A sixth-round pick in the 2016 draft, Grant was a productive special teams contributor during his time with the Dolphins and Bears. He has four-career punt returns for scores and two kickoff returns for touchdowns. Grant was named to his first Pro Bowl in 2021 after being traded from Miami to Chicago during the season.

While he was seldom used as a receiver in Miami, Grant caught two touchdown passes after being traded to Chicago in 2021.