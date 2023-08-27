Browns receiver Jakeem Grant was carted off the field during Cleveland's preseason loss to the Kansas City Chiefs Saturday. The team feared Grant suffered a broken patella in his knee on the opening kickoff, and on Sunday coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed that's what happened, sidelining Grant for the entire 2023 season.

It's the second straight year that Grant suffered a season-ending injury before the Browns' opening game.

Grant signed with Cleveland in 2022 and suffered a season-ending injury to his Achilles last August. The 5-foot-7 speedster was in line to be the Browns' starting punt and kickoff returner. With Grant again out for the season, head coach Kevin Stefanski said that Donovan Peoples-Jones could return punts and running back Jerome Ford could be the team's kick returner.

The Browns did receive some good news on the injury front Sunday, as Marquise Goodwin was cleared to come off the injury list, the team announced. Goodwin missed training camp due to blood clots in his lungs and legs. Stefanski said Goodwin, who the team signed in the offseason, would begin practicing for the first time since June.

Grant, a sixth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, was a productive special teams contributor during his time with the Dolphins and Bears. He has four-career punt returns for scores and two kickoff returns for touchdowns. Grant was named to his first Pro Bowl in 2021 after being traded from Miami to Chicago during the season.

While he was seldom used as a receiver in Miami, Grant caught two touchdown passes after being traded to Chicago in 2021.