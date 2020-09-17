Jarvis Landry, despite being listed as questionable on the Browns' final injury report, is expected to face the Bengals on "Thursday Night Football," according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Landry, who is dealing with a hip injury, did not practice on Tuesday and was limited on Wednesday for precautionary reasons.

A five-time Pro Bowl receiver, Landry led the Browns with five catches for 61 yards in Cleveland's season-opening loss to the Ravens. Landry was placed on the Browns' PUP list in August as he was still recovering from hip surgery that was performed in February. Landry said that he initially sustained the injury during last year's OTAs.

Despite the injury, Landry, who led the Browns with 83 receptions for 1,174 yards and six touchdowns last season, did not miss a games for the sixth consecutive season. Landry has never missed a game during his career, a streak he hopes will continue on Thursday night.

"[Not missing a game] is one of the goals that I have set out for myself since I was a kid watching Monday Night Football," Landry said during the offseason. "It is still something that is in the back of my mind. Obviously, I want to make sure that I am going through these processes the right way, too, and making sure that I am healthy enough to be able to go out there and help the team win games and not hurt the team. Yeah, it is in my mind, but I am really focused on this rehab to make sure that I can be ready for the season."

Landry and the rest of the Browns' receiving corps will face a Bengals secondary that allowed 208 passing yards in their season-opening loss to the Chargers. Cincinnati's secondary allowed several chunk plays that included Tyrod Taylor's 33-yard completion to tight end Hunter Henry and his 39-yard completion to receiver Mike Williams. Landry caught six passes for 158 yards in two games against the Bengals last season.

Cleveland is a six-point favorite entering tonight's game, according to William Hill Sportsbook. The two teams split their season series in 2019.